Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TopBuild by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $26,057,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 13.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLD. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.63.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $235.20 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $179.50 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.02.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

