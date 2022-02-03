Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $290,000 Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $147.26 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.68.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

