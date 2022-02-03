Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $301,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

