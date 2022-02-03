Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.12-7.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.1-57.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.78 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.13.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $207.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.