Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY22 guidance to $7.12-7.27 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,694,543. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $200.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

