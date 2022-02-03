Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

MRCY traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.38. 925,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,452. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.57.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercury Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.