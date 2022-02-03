Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Meritor updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.75 EPS.

Shares of MTOR stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $23.63. 12,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,056. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Meritor has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $33.56.

Get Meritor alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MTOR. Barclays reduced their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other Meritor news, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $173,873.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.