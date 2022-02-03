Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Lowered to $375.00 at Oppenheimer

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $405.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.30.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $78.59 on Thursday, hitting $244.41. 3,100,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,691,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

