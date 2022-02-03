Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target cut by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $400.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.30.

Shares of FB stock traded down $78.59 on Thursday, hitting $244.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,691,152. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $679.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

