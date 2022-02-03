MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. 28,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,245. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 290,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

