MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. 28,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,245. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
