MFS Special Value Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years.

MFV traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,549. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

