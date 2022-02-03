Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.253 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $4.87 on Thursday, reaching $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,342,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.42. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

