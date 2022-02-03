Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,827 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 9.0% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $69,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $313.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.66.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

