Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 75.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.59. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 26.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

