Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

MPB stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 23,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,269. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $331.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.59. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.