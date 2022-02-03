Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%.
MPB stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 23,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,269. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $331.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.59. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.
