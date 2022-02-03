Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Announces Earnings Results

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

NYSE MOD opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $479.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 133.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $172,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 16.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 635.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 93,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOD shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

