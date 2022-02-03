Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.98.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Momo has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momo during the first quarter worth about $3,130,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Momo by 23.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Momo during the second quarter worth about $2,731,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Momo by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,605,000 after acquiring an additional 655,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Momo by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 76,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

