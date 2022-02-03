Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after purchasing an additional 232,477 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,445,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,234 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 425,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $128.25 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $142.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.