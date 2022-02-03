Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after buying an additional 561,390 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,285,000 after buying an additional 399,459 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,331,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after buying an additional 72,805 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.