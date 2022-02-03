Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 84.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $120.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

