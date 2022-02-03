Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.38 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

