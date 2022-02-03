Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.40

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.40 and last traded at $47.62, with a volume of 10261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Monro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Monro in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Monro by 13.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Monro by 289.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.