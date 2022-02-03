Morgan Stanley Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $120.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

NYSE:GE opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.21. General Electric has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

