Morgan Stanley Raises Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $116.00

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Crane stock opened at $104.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 1 year low of $78.11 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Crane’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

