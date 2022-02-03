MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $573.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules, recurring revenue business model and the growing adoption of its ESG solution in the investment process as reflected in the fourth-quarter results. Top-line benefited from higher asset-based fees as well as recurring revenues. Acquisitions have enhanced MSCI’s ability to provide climate-risk assessment and assist investors with climate-risk disclosure requirements. Moreover, a strong traction from client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increasing demand for low-fee products from other index providers as well as higher cancellations in Analytics segments are headwinds, at least in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern.”

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $639.67.

Shares of MSCI opened at $549.83 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 1-year low of $400.01 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $577.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.74.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 220.58%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in MSCI by 167.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.