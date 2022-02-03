mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.15 million and approximately $167,116.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,207.06 or 0.99929314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00079232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00021979 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00026205 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.00460181 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001147 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

