Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Trading 4.1% Higher

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.01 and last traded at $53.79. 2,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 257,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.97.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.78%.
About Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.
