Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Trading 4.1% Higher

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.01 and last traded at $53.79. 2,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 257,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.97.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $1,179,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 71,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 45.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 58,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.