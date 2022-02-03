MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 148,787 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 50.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $522.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $231.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $531.24 and its 200 day moving average is $487.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.