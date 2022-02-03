National Bank Financial Comments on Stingray Digitl’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.40 million.
