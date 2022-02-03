National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Director Ronald J. Tanski Sells 42,555 Shares

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NFG opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $65.95. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

