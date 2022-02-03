Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 320 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,658,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,501,000 after acquiring an additional 296,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock worth $814,629. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.72.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

