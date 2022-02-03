nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Short Interest Up 46.2% in January

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NDVN opened at $0.15 on Thursday. nDivision has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

About nDivision

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

