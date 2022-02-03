Needham & Company LLC Cuts Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $400.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $402.64.

Get Teleflex alerts:

NYSE:TFX opened at $308.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.73. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Teleflex by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.