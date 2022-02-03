Network International (LON:NETW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $251.30

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 251.30 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 253 ($3.40), with a volume of 57768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.40 ($3.43).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NETW. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.92) price target on shares of Network International in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.32) price objective on shares of Network International in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 492 ($6.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 278.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 325.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.13.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

