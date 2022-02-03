New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.
Shares of NYT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,422. New York Times has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.78.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.
Several brokerages have commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
About New York Times
The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.
