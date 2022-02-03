New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,422. New York Times has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New York Times stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 240.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of New York Times worth $38,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

