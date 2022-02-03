NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 80 ($1.08) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NRR has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.75) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON NRR opened at GBX 98 ($1.32) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.18. NewRiver REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £303.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 4.69%. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.08%.

In other news, insider Will Hobman purchased 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £14,939.60 ($20,085.51).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

