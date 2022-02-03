NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Shares of NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 1600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.16 million and a P/E ratio of 66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54.

NexJ Systems Company Profile (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

