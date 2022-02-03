NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) EVP Mitchell Waters Sells 2,521 Shares

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NXGN opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,892.89, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.09.
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
NXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.
NextGen Healthcare Company Profile
NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.
Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.