NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) EVP Mitchell Waters Sells 2,521 Shares

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NXGN opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,892.89, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.09.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $167,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

