NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $10.91 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.70.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $198.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.68 and its 200-day moving average is $182.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $202.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

