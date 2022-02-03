NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,471 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NRZ. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.53 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.