NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 23,827 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,827 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $15,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $185.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.34. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.