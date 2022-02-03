NGL Energy Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,507 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 567% compared to the average daily volume of 1,126 call options.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 40,200 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,646.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,802.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $334.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.58. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

