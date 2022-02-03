Nicholas Robertson Sells 267,519 Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($29.83), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($7,980,971.51).

Nicholas Robertson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of ASOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.63), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,925,626.84).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,137 ($28.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03. ASOS Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.60). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,259.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,931.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($54.45) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($40.87) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($47.86) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($73.94) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.37) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,281.43 ($57.56).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

