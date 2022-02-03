Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 117,647 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Northern Trust worth $23,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 459,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.15.

NTRS opened at $120.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $91.36 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.03.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

