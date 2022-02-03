Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Down 21.8% in January

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 162,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of Nova LifeStyle stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 25,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. Nova LifeStyle has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.
Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 51.06% and a negative net margin of 184.13%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.
Nova LifeStyle Company Profile
Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.
