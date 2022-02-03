Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Down 21.8% in January

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 162,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Nova LifeStyle stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 25,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. Nova LifeStyle has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 51.06% and a negative net margin of 184.13%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Nova LifeStyle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.