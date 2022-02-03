Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.30. Novartis has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $95.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

