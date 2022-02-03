Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) versus Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) Critical Analysis

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Novation Companies and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novation Companies -11.03% N/A -47.75% Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A

57.2% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novation Companies and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novation Companies $51.35 million 0.09 -$9.17 million ($0.04) -1.06 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

Novation Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novation Companies and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 1 0 3.00

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.95%. Given Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Summary

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II beats Novation Companies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novation Companies

Novation Cos., Inc. through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

