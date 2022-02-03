Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Issues Earnings Results

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.
NVO stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.63. 1,967,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,311. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.34. The stock has a market cap of $246.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
