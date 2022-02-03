Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Issues Earnings Results

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

NVO stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.63. 1,967,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,311. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.34. The stock has a market cap of $246.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $73,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.