Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Short Interest Up 34.1% in January

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,690,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 49,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $3,571,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $3,797,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $3,979,000.

NU has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,831,345. NU has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

