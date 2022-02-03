Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,751,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,587,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,341,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Sanjay Vaswani sold 42,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $2,358,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock worth $77,654,801 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -615.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.